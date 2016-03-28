Two Worlds 3 in development, Two Worlds 2 comes to Linux/SteamOS

Two Worlds 3 is in development, Topware Interactive has announced, and its 2010 RPG Two Worlds 2 will be getting an engine update – as well as some new DLC.

Topware made the announcements over on Facebook, where it said Two Worlds 3 would be in development over ‘the next 36 months’ – so it’ll likely be a while before the game’s actually released.

No further details have been released on the game, but Topware didn’t stop there: Two Worlds 2 will be getting a series of updates in the coming year, starting out with an updated engine.

Said engine will add more detail to the game, a high-definition GUI and compatibility with both Linux and SteamOS. The update also adds achievements, co-op multiplayer and other, unspecified changes and tweaks. Huzzah!

Additionally, Two Worlds 2 will get eight multiplayer maps and two single-player pieces of DLC – Call of the Tenebrae and Shattered Embrace.

Call of the Tenebrae will be coming around June, and “focuses on the Hero’s return to Antaloor, where he witnesses the shocking murder of DarPha!”

You’ll spend your time in the DLC trying to foil a ‘genocidal plot’ from a tribe of rat-like creatures, who you will probably want to pummel in the face a lot.

Shattered Embrace has no details just yet, but hopefully has more rat-faced people to pummel.

The original Two Worlds might have been hot garbage, but the second game was a bit of a diamond in the rough. Here’s hoping Topware carries on down that route of making... stuff... better.