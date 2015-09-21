Two new Overwatch "heroes" teased in A Moment in Crime

The latest "heroes" to join Overwatch's smorgasbord roster don't seem very heroic at all. In fact, the duo of Jamison "Junkrat" Fawkes and Mako "Roadhog" Rutledge are two of the most notorious criminals in the world, whose ongoing crime spree causes death and destruction wherever they go.

Junkrat, a relatively scrawny fellow with one leg whose hair appears to be constantly on fire, specializes in explosives, arson, demolitions and barbecue. His partner, Roadhog, is Junkrat's near-complete opposite, standing more than seven feet tall and weighing 550 pounds, with criminal tendencies leaning toward the more hands-on: armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and theft, according to his "Moment in Crime" mugshot. Murder isn't on either of their sheets, but both are also apparently remorseless killers.

So how do a couple of hyper-violent halfwits find themselves in the ranks of the Overwatch? That remains to be seen. Perhaps they had a shared epiphany about the capacity for goodness in even the darkest heart, or maybe they represent the nucleus of a sort of Suicide Squad-style group of antiheroes that are all the rage these days. Stay tuned!