Two modders weigh in on paid mods

Earlier this week on Twitter we asked members of the modding community to send us their opinions on Valve's controversial decision to roll out a program for paid mods within the Steam Workshop. Below are two responses we received.

andrew paterson

Andrew Paterson is a contributor to the Crusader Kings 2 "A Game of Thrones" mod.

Last Thursday in one fell swoop the decision of Bethesda and Valve divided the entire PC Gaming community by allowing modders to charge money for their content. When I saw this, one thought crossed my mind: the feces was truly about to hit the fan.