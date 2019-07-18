Twitch Prime subscribers can get free access to GTA Online's casino penthouse

GTA Online's Diamond Casino & Resort is finally going to open its doors next week—July 23, to be specific—with poker, blackjack, roulette, slot machines, ponies, and even penthouse suites. And you link your Rockstar Social Club account to your Twitch Prime account (with some haste), you'll get free access to one of your very own.

All GTA Online players who link their Social Club account with @TwitchPrime and claim their Twitch Prime benefits by the end of day on July 19th will get free access to the Master Penthouse in the Diamond Casino & Resort.Details: https://t.co/RNSAPdRmE1 pic.twitter.com/ruTzea4bsZJuly 18, 2019

The purchase price of penthouse suites hasn't been revealed so we can't say what this offer is actually worth, but given that it may be one of those, "If you have to ask, you can't afford it" kind of deals, my guess is that we're not talking about chump change here. And penthouses aren't just a nice place to hang your hat: Owning one also confers VIP casino membership, which includes a parking garage and valet, champagne service, high-limit gambling tables, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge.

It's also not the only reason to link your account, as you'll also pick up GTA$1.25 million, and receive 15 percent in bonus GTA$ on all Shark Cash Card purchases. A Shark Card worth GTA$1.25 million goes for $20 on Steam, so that alone probably makes it worth the hassle of connecting your accounts.

And it's not really much of a hassle: Log into your Twitch Prime account, log into your Rockstar Social Club account and then click where it tells you. "Certain restrictions and details apply," as it says in the fine print—the full details are available from Twitch.

(Were you wondering where that song in the Diamond Casino & Resort trailer comes from?)