Turok: Dinosaur Hunter release date and gameplay trailer revealed

Turok: The Dinosaur Hunter looked great upon release in 1997 but let's be honest: it's aged poorly. That hasn't stopped Night Dive Studios from remastering the dinosaur shooting classic, which looks decidedly less foggy now than it did back in the '90s. For those eager to relive this chapter in FPS history, the studio has announced that Turok Remastered will hit Steam, GOG and The Humble Store on December 17.

Not only that, but in the trailer embedded below you can see the remastered version in action. Though I loved Turok back in the day I can barely remember any of it, so I'm surprised to see that some dinosaurs wielded weapons of their own. Ah, the innocence.