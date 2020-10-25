Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is an upcoming adventure game about just that

Every once in a while I think I'm definitely completely jaded and will not be surprised by whatever weird game idea someone thinks up next, but then someone like developers Snoozy Kazoo are like "I am making a game called Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion" and we just go ahead and restart the clock.

"Play as an adorable yet trouble-making turnip. Avoid paying taxes, solve plantastic puzzles, harvest crops and battle massive beasts all in a journey to tear down a corrupt vegetable government!," says the game description. Which, honestly, sounds incredible when paired with a kind of twee vegetable zelda look that it has going on. It's an action-adventure puzzler, much like the early Zelda games, and will probably be enjoyed by people who really liked Forager and the like.

If you've heard of this one before, it might be because we talked about its short proof of concept demo earlier in the year:

That demo is no longer available, but you can find the game at its official website playturnipboy and on itch.io and on Steam. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is set to release in 2021, and presumably has long since been avoiding contributing to society in any meaningful way.