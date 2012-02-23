Tribes Ascend showdown: PC Gamer vs. OnRPG and MMO Hut LIVE

Tribes Ascend is supposed to go into open beta tomorrow, but from the website it looks as though it's already there. Head there now to create an account and download the client. We've been having a great time with it in the office recently. Give it a go, we reckon you might like it. A lot.

If you're looking for something to watch while the client downloads, tonight we'll be facing off against OnRPG and the MMO Hut . The match will be streamed live on LevelUpTV and commentated by top Tribes shoutcaster Ziggy Orzeszek and Hi-Rez eSports and Competitive manager Bart Koenigsberg . We'd love for you to stop by and watch us ski really fast into walls. The match kicks off at 9pm GMT, in about an hour and half. We're dead excited.