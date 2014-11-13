Popular

Towerfall Ascension to get Dark World expansion next year

Competitive multiplayer darling Towerfall Ascension is getting an expansion. Dark World will feature new archers, new levels and, of course, new arrows. This additional selection of foe-piercing tools will be available sometime early next year.

"New locations are spread across the Dark World," explain the developers, "a twisted reality parallel to the TowerFall world you’re familiar with. The final tower, Cataclysm, uses procedurally generated levels to make sure every match is unique and surprising."

As for the new arrows, some teaser gifs give a clear idea of what they can do. (Click the top-right corner to make 'em animate.)

For more, head over to the dev's Dark World announcement post.

