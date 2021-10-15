Total War: Warhammer 3 introduces the chaotic mastermind of manipulation, Tzeentch

Forget blood-soaked balrogs and puke-soaked zombies. The smartest servants of Chaos knows it's all about schemes, manipulation and unpredictability, with the ever-shifting Tzeentch making his way into Total War: Warhammer 3 next year.

Having already been introduced to Kislev and Cathay, Sega this week brought a third faction into Total Warhammer 3's pile-up. Less up-front and smashy than his fellow Chaos gods, Tzeentch armies are heavily focussed on wizardry and mobility, tossing spells at foes from a distance while armoured warriors riding flying disks frisbee their way into brawls at lightning speed.

At the head of this army is Kairos Fateweaver, a big two-headed bird man who can cast spells far quicker than his contemporaries, and who gains access to more powerful magics the more his followers conjure in battle.

On the strategy level, it sounds like you have a healthy arsenal of tools to really play the role of an endlessly scheming master manipulator. Fateweaver can perform special "Changing of the Ways" actions to manipulate diplomatic situations, lift the fog of war, and alter the potency of magic across the world map to your liking.

More details on how Tzeentch armies play, from how cults will spring up and worship you to the ability to fully teleport armies, can be found over on the Total War blog. Beyond adding new armies into Total Warhammer's expansive roster, next year's instalment also hopes to fix the series' unloved sieges.