Total War: Warhammer 2 adding fan favorites Gotrek and Felix for free

The trollslayer Gotrek Gurnisson and his poet-turned-mercenary ally Felix Jaeger are the heroes of a long-running series of Warhammer stories, and a much-demanded addition to the Total War: Warhammer games. Creative Assembly have announced that we'll be getting our wish, and the previously teased "old friends" free DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2 will include Gotrek as a recruitable Legendary Lord with Felix as a Hero-level character accompanying him.

Here's how it works according to the FAQ. If you're playing Dwarfs, Empire, or Bretonnia and you've got the DLC installed Gotrek and Felix will appear on the campaign map, from which you'll be able to recruit them. You can either add troops for them to command or march the duo around on their own. After "around 20 turns" they'll leave so Gotrek can pursue his doom, but return later and may even have leveled up while off having adventures. Though the FAQ also says, "Just be wary of any enemies they may have made while they’ve been away…"

Gotrek and Felix won't appear in multiplayer campaigns, but can be deployed in custom battles.

To get the DLC you can either buy a print copy of Games Workshop's White Dwarf magazine from September 20 to get a code, or wait until October 17 at which point they'll appear along with the other freebies available from the Total War Access section of the official site.

Oh, and just like in the recent audio drama Realmslayer, Gotrek's being voiced by Brian motherfucking Blessed.