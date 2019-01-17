Total War: Three Kingdoms trailer explains how spycraft works

The latest Total War: Three Kingdoms trailer covers what spies can do in your campaigns. The video centres around Cao Cao—you can watch his own reveal trailer here—as he uses the new subterfuge systems to plant spies in another faction's administration.

You can plant spies in a global recruitment pool and hope that an enemy faction snaps them up. While they are in place you can see extra information about that faction's setup, but there are risks. The trailer goes on to explain how spies can defect and feed you misinformation on behalf of your enemy. They can even secede and form their own faction.

You will also want to keep a close eye on your own character pool as enemy factions can also send their own spies into your ranks. If a spy manages to infiltrate a warlord's family they gain access to assassination orders. It's best to be very careful about who you're letting into your organisation.

There's a lot of information in the trailer, so it's well worth a watch and while you're at it, check out everything we know about Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is set for release on March 7.