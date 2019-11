The Shogun 2 demo has been released. You can download it through Steam . The demo will let you try out Shogun's battles and martial your forces on the new campaign map. You might want to boil the kettle once you've hit download, the demo's a massive 6GB in size. It's worth the wait. We reviewed Shogun 2 in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , and gave it a score of 92 and an editor's choice award. The game's out on March 15.