Torment: Tides of Numenera aims for 2016 release

Torment: Tides of Numenera, the RPG from Wasteland 2 developers inXile, is now expected to release next year. That's according to an update from project lead Chris Keenan on the Tides of Numenera blog, where he explains that the team is taking extra time to "maintain the quality standard we've set for ourselves."

"We can’t rush through these final stages to get it out the door. Instead, we’re going to take the time we need on Torment: Tides of Numenera, which means we are planning a 2016 release."

inXile is now working towards a beta release, and it sounds like there's a lot still to do. Keenan says "the level art is largely done, and we’re making good progress on the general game systems, level design and UI elements."

It's been quite a wait for fans of Planescape Torment and Monte Cook's Numenera universe, and for the 74,405 backers that pledged more than $4m to the project on Kickstarter. That said, it would be mad for Pillars of Eternity, The Witcher 3, Fallout 4 and Torment to come out in the same year. And, as they say, better late than numenever.

