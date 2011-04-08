Torchlight II teases new monsters

Ever fought a Yakotaur? No? Well you're gonna. Runic Games has put up a page with a teaser concept painting of the half yak, half yeti beast along with five others you'll casually bump into while exploring the depths of Torchlight II's dungeons. The other five (manticore, witch, gargoyle, spectral dragon and Dwarven automata) are a little more conventional, but still cool lookin'. Runic is promising to unveil more every other week leading up to E3, so this page is worth bookmarking. Read on to see'em all here.