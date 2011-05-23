Torchlight 2 screenshots and first info reveals randomised overworld and enormous new areas

If you're as excited for Torchlight 2 as we are then you'll want to head over to Runic's brand new developer blog . Lead designer Patrick Blank has posted eight brand new screenshots of Torchlight 2 there, along with a detailed explanation of the impressive tech behind the game's randomly generated levels. You'll find the latest info, the eight new screenshots embedded below.

Blank reveals that Torchlight 2's new open ended overworld areas will be more than three times the size of Torchlight's largest levels, and will be completely randomised to encourage exploration. A set number of landmarks will be shuffled into each overworld, and will act as entrance points to the multi-layered dungeons.

The dungeons themselves have also been overhauled. Blank says "we've really tried to raise the bar with interiors since the last game. Rooms are much more densely detailed with decorations, have new effects, and lighting tricks that help push the mood and atmosphere." Junctions have also been introduced, meaning that the randomly generated dungeons will contain more offshoots and nooks and crannies to explore. There won't always be a single linear route through a level.

Each overworld will be linked by "passes," which act as more linear and dangerous strips of land between the game's main areas. Passes will come in various themes. Blank describes the grim, gothic feel of the game's first pass, the Path of the Honoured Dead, saying "basically, it's always a Monday in here." The Path of the Honoured Dead will contain the first of many dungeons in the game, each of which will be packed full of loot and bosses. As with the first Torchlight, portals on each level will give players easy access to the surface at any time.

For more on Torchlight 2, there's also a Torchlight 2 Q&A with Blank, and art director Jason Beck. The Torchlight 2 dev diary is set to run every couple of weeks until E3, which is coming up fast. We can expect to see more of Torchlight 2 in LA in a few weeks time.