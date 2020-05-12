Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters releasing in September

As announced today by Tony Hawk himself, the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games are getting remasters this September.

My first reaction was to wonder if Activision would need new licenses for all the songs and athletes included in the originals. According to a press release, the "complete roster of original pro talent" is showing up, so that's good news. However, developer Vicarious Visions says that "a small handful" of the original songs didn't make it in, according to Polygon. That's pretty typical with remasters of 20-year-old games.

Aside from redone graphics, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will include "upgraded" Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater tools, a way to share custom parks online, and both local and online multiplayer modes.

Unlike 2012's Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, Vicarious Visions head Jen Oneal tells Polygon that the devs are aiming for a "faithful remaster."

The two-game collection will sell for $40 when it releases on September 4. Though the announcement doesn't say it's exclusive to the Epic Store on PC, it's the only PC store mentioned, so it probably is for now.

Those who pre-order will get access to a demo of the Warehouse level sometime this summer.