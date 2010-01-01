Tom Senior

Tom's dreams of becoming a famous adventurer were shattered at an early age when he fractured his wrist at a roller disco. Roller discos died out before Tom could take revenge, but that formative event taught him that his likelihood of survival in the wild were slim to none. Then, one day, he installed a game on his beige computer box and realised that you can have a perfectly good adventure sitting safely at home in a chair, and so began his foray into the wild lands of PC gaming.

And what adventures they were. He was a Necromancer in Diablo 2, a crack pilot in Wing Commander 3 and Freespace 2, a warlord in Alpha Centauri and a quiet angry man with a crowbar in Half-Life. Tom's secondary aspiration to become a a hardboiled detective was shattered in 2004 when he saw a fedora in real life, but his disappointment proved short-lived when he realised that people would pay money for words about those gaming adventures.

Tom joined PC Gamer in 2011 and has since written more than 3200 posts for PCGamer.com and many words for PC Gamer UK magazine. Beard alignment: chaotic neutral.

You can read lots of his words here . He's on Twitter , too, if you're into that sort of thing.