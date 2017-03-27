Tokyo 42 showcases gorgeous neon open world at the PC Gamer Weekender

SMAC and Mode 7's Tokyo 42 is a lovely-looking Syndicate-meets-Grand Theft Auto assassination game that's wowed with its physics-based shooting, high-risk stealthing, and chaotic police show downs since being revealed last year.

It was playable at this year's PC Gamer Weekender powered by Omen by HP, where Chris welcomed game designers Maciek Strychalski and Sean Wright to play through a few of its missions and chat about its aims, inspirations and direction.

By mixing stealth and full-on backs-to-the-wall set pieces, the following video demos the game's beautiful setting and the challenges each environment throws at players besides, you know, armies of machine gun-toting bad guys.

Over to Chris, Maciek and Sean:

Tokyo 42 is due later this year.