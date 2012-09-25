Today's other news: The Light, Left 4 Dead 2, The Secret World, Saints Row: The Third, and more

Gorgeous Greenlight projects. A planned Left 4 Dead 2 map on meta-horror. Dildo bats, crazy cats, and space hats. What does it all mean? It probably all makes sense on a metaphysical level, but we're pretty sure they're just more news we're rounding up and sending your way like a caring grandmother. A caring zombie grandmother.



The Light brands itself as "an interactive philosophical story." Sweet, sweet urban decay .



Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard almost worked with Valve on a potential Left 4 Dead 2 map pack tie-in.



The Secret World gets a new director , former lead content designer Joel Bylos, and reveals the name of its next Issue update as "The Cat God." Let's hope Bylos didn't have to endure through an elaborate initiation ceremony involving complicated hand gestures.



The entirety of Saints Row: The Third's DLC is included in the upcoming Full Package version releasing on November 9 for $50.



Super-long Assassin's Creed 3 gameplay video reveals Connor actually talking. Oh, and chopping people's faces in.

