Today's other news: Hitman: Absolution's creative kills, Of Orcs and Men's comedic heroes

News fountains on tap today: Of Orcs and Men shows green people bicker just like us, the stone-faced Agent 47 of Hitman: Absolution shows off his creativity for the kill, and Mass Effect 3 gets its biggest multiplayer update yet. I'm Commander Shepard, and this is my favorite "read more" segue on PC Gamer.
- Of Orcs and Men's newest trailer proves orcs and goblins become quite argumentative over the wholesale slaughter of evil humans. Sort of like presidential debates.
- Hitman: Absolution's equally new trailer reveals various options for snuffing out a life, including murder on the dancefloor and a swagger away from an explosion with an expression hard enough to cut diamonds. Confirmed: Disco actually kills.
- Mass Effect 3's Retaliation multiplayer DLC releases for free on October 9 and adds environmental hazards, new weapons, and the return of the Collectors as an enemy faction.
- Blizzard plans to ease up on World of Warcraft's sometimes lengthy reputation grinds by bestowing rate bonuses for alternative characters once your primary hero reaches revered with a faction. "Hey, now that you practically worship the ground I walk upon, do you mind hooking up my buddy?"
- Skyrim's Hearthfire DLC sits on Steam for $5 and lets you become this guy while you simultaneously yell dragons to death.
- This is probably the most accurate depiction of my experiences in Mists of Pandaria thus far.