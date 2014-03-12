Titanfall's PC servers experiencing "unexpected downtime" [Updated]

Update: According to EA, the Titanfall downtime is now resolved.

Original: Titanfall hasn't finished its worldwide roll-out yet - although there are ways to get around that issue . Even with a staggered launch in place, it's popularity is seemingly too much for the game's servers. EA have released a service update, stating that users may experience connection problems that would prevent them from playing the multiplayer mech shooter.

"Titanfall is currently experiencing connection problems," states the EA help page , "which means you may not be able to connect to online play, or even might get dropped from an online match you're currently playing.

"Rest assured that we're addressing this problem and will provide updates as soon as possible."

Possibly connected to this, RPS have spotted threads on Reddit and the EA Answers HQ claiming that users are experiencing a "503 error" when attempting to play. While this specific issue is reportedly fixed, EA's status update suggests that users could face rolling problems while they work on the issue.

Some server instability is to be expected in a game's launch week. Let's just hope that it's a brief blip in the life of Respawn's FPS, and not a sign of a Battlefield 4 style saga of woe. Expect any of the game's issues to be reflected in our final review. We've held off on giving Titanfall a score precisely because EA's review event is a poor reflection of a player's real-world experience with the game. Potential technical hurdles aside, you can read Chris's review-in-progress here .