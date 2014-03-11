Titanfall early unlock: here's how to bypass the regional launch restrictions

Yesterday, we posted the deployment times for Titanfall's staggered international launch . If you're in a zone that's on the right side of this arbitrary line, congratulations! I hope you enjoy ripping off some robo-arms . If you're not, then - even if the game's pre-loaded - Origin won't allow you into its many gigabytes of goodness. Well, it won't unless you engage in some magic internet trickery.

The good news is that Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella has confirmed over Twitter that, as long as they're playing on legitimately purchased copies, users bypassing regional restrictions won't be banned. Given that, there seems little harm in providing an easy to follow, step-by-step guide to getting into the game. Stand by for Titanfall.

To bypass the regional block, we'll need a VPN (virtual private network). It's a tool useful for providing added security, but we're just using it to trick Origin into thinking we live where we don't. As such, we'll grab a free one - and take Reddit's suggestion of SoftEther VPN. Head to the download page , and grab SoftEther VPN Client + VPN Gate Client Plug-in.

Install the client and you'll be presented with this choice:

Pick the top option, "SoftEther VPN Client".

Run the program, and double click "VPN Gate Public VPN Relay Servers". This will bring up a list of public servers, which can be organised by location. Check here for the times, but as of writing, both Central Asia and North America have unlocked. For demonstration, I'm picking a Korean server, of which there are plenty.

Click "Connect to the VPN Server", and the client will work its magic. Don't worry about the connection speed - we'll not be masquerading as a Korean IP for long. If you've followed these instructions, your VPN client should look like this.

Launch Origin, and Titanfall should be available to play. Do so, and wait for the main menu to load up. If you look in the bottom corner, you should see the words "Data Center", followed by the region you're masked as.

To get back to your actual region, alt-tab out of the game, and disconnect from the VPN. Go back into Titanfall, click on the Data Center box, and select your region. You're now free to punch all of the mechs.

Not convinced Titanfall's worth the effort? Head over to Chris's review-in-progress to get his detailed impressions on the game.