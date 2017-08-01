Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition includes maps, modes, weapons, and more freebies

Today is August 1 and, aside from coworkers pinching and/or punching you inappropriately, that means EA's humongous-robots-with-guns game Titanfall 2 is now available on Origin Access, the subscription-based service that offers unlimited access to Origin games for $5 per month, or $30 per year.

Don't want to sign up for a monthly fee? There's also a Plan B on the table in the form of the new Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition, which bundles all DLC maps, modes, and weapons that have been released so far, along with a few extra bonuses.

Included among those are Scorch and Ion Prime Titan skins, Deluxe Edition Warpaint skin and Nose Art for six Titans, Deluxe Edition Camo for all Titans, Pilots, and Weapons, a Deluxe Edition callsign, and the Underground R-201 Elite Warpaint. The package also comes with a "Jump Starter Pack" that unlocks all Titans and Pilot tacticals, and includes ten Double XP tokens and 500 in-game credits.

Somewhat surprisingly, it seems that things are actually going pretty well for Titanfall 2 these days. It came out of the gate famously slowly, caught between the spinning wheels of Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1, but EA said in the Ultimate Edition announcement that player numbers have actually grown over the past few months, "a great thing to see nearly a year after launch."