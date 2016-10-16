Titanfall 2 story trailer details Respawn's robo-buddy game

Respawn has a "vision" for Titanfall 2's single-player campaign, and that vision involves platforming, puzzling, and robo-buddy moments in addition to the more genre-standard shooty bits. I'm onboard with that, and I got more onboard after watching a new trailer that shows the story mode off.

As you can see, a spoiled story event results in your man Jack Cooper teaming up with a friendly robot named British Telecom (BT for short), meaning a rookie Titan pilot has suddenly inherited the most advanced mech in the militia. That's a good setup for anything ('80s buddy movie, '90s sitcom), and the variety of action on offer after that seems refreshingly different to the linear explosion-corridors of many first-person shooters.

Titanfall 2 is out on October 28.