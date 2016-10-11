Titanfall 2 trailer reveals EA's "vision" for its single-player campaign

The original Titanfall was almost entirely a multiplayer affair, so it's really interesting to see Electronic Arts putting so much focus on the campaign in Titanfall 2. The latest trailer lays out EA's "vision" for single-player gameplay from the perspective of both Pilot and Titan, each of which brings unique and complementary capabilities to the field of battle.

"Variety" is the key, according to the trailer's description on YouTube and the narrators within. Pilots are fast, nimble, but very squishy, while Titans are comparatively tough, hulking, and heavily-armed; they also appear to be a little more autonomous than I would've expected, but we'll have to see how that plays out over the course of the campaign. Level design is equally important: Along with the usual gunfire and explosions, they'll also feature "puzzle mechanics" that will force players to "stop and think about the environment" in order to progress.

That jibes pretty well with our campaign preview from a couple of weeks ago, in which James described the game as being "more Portal 2 than Call of Duty." But in a very good way, in case there was any doubt. "I expected Titanfall 2 to be a whack-a-mole shooter tour through a few linear levels—a silly blockbuster robot fantasy," he wrote. "If what I played is any indication, we might be in for the most creative shooter campaign this year."

Titanfall 2 comes out on October 28.