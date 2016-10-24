Titanfall 2 reveals modest day one patch

While you might require top-end tech to run Titanfall 2 in 4K, you probably won't need to clear your hard drive to install its day one patch.

Ahead of launch this coming Friday, Respawn's CEO Vince Zampella confirmed the incoming FPS's release day update will be a meagre 88MB. He tweeted this:

Clear some space on your hd, the #Titanfall2 day one patch is... 88MBOctober 21, 2016

Which has of course prompted a deluge of gratitude and appreciative memes, against the multitude of substantial day one-ers we've become accustomed to in recent years. That said, while it's quite refreshing to see such a modest day one update, I can't help but wonder what the patch is actually for.

Unlike its multiplayer forerunner, Titanfall 2 boasts a dedicated single-player campaign which involves puzzles and platforming and making pals with big robots. It lands on October 28, however here's another look at its single-player campaign trailer:

Thanks, VG24/7.