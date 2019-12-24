Titanfall 2 is only $5 or £4.49 right now

Happy holidays, because Titanfall 2 is only $5—or its equivalent in local currency—right now, which is not a lot of money at all.

It's a steal for a game with one of the best singleplayer shooter campaigns in recent memory. For me, it's up there with Doom 2016 in terms of action, and it sports a pretty good man-and-robot buddy cop story. The robot is very large and sometimes you climb inside it to smash stuff, also, which is a huge plus. Oh, right, and it also has a knife you stab computers with to hack them. (We’d call it one of the best mech games for that reason.) If you’re not convinced to try it yet, well: Go read our Titanfall 2 review. We gave it 91/100 at launch.

At five bucks, that's more entertainment than a movie for far less than a movie. While you could watch a speedrunner absolutely smash Titanfall 2’s singleplayer, we’d recommend you go and play it. The multiplayer isn’t bad either, and it does have a pretty fun horde mode if you like those kinds of things. Actually, it might be really easy to get your friends to buy in and play some of that horde mode since it is only five dollars.

Go ahead and check out Titanfall 2 for $5 on Origin.