Here's when Tiny Tina's Wonderlands unlocks in your time zone

Your next fantastical tabletop adventure awaits.

Tiny Tina as the Bunker Master
(Image credit: Geabox)
The Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release time is different depending on whether you're playing on PC or console, so I've listed them both in this guide. But regardless of your choice of platform you're in for a treat if you're a Borderlands fan: Jody in his Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review puts it above Borderlands 3, although it doesn't quite hit the heights of 2.

Not been keeping up with Borderlands recently? Wonderlands is a spin-off from the popular Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, but it's pretty detached from the universe of the original series. Claptrap's still in, though.

Wherever you stand on that wise-cracking hunk of junk, he'll be wheeling back onto your PC soon. Here are the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands unlock times where you are.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release times

Wonderlands unlocks simultaneously across the globe, if you're playing on PC: the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release time is 7pm ET / 4pm PT on March 24. The game unlocks at midnight in all territories besides PT (9pm) if you're on console. 

You can see the PC unlock times for some of the major time zones in the tweet above, but here they are again:

  • San Francisco: 4pm
  • New York: 7pm
  • London: 11pm
  • Singapore: 7am (March 25)
  • Tokyo: 8am (March 25)
  • Sydney: 10am (March 25)
  • Wellington: 12pm (March 25)

If your territory isn't listed above, enter it into this time zone tracker.

Sadly, even though the game is around 40GB on PC, there currently doesn't seem to be a way of preloading it. It's a timed-exclusive on the Epic Games Store at launch, which doesn't tend to offer pre-loading. That service is available on consoles now, though.

Harry Shepherd

