THQ Nordic squashes TimeSplitters 2 remake rumor

You may have heard recently that a TimeSplitters 2 remake is in the works, a rumor spurred by a reference to the game in THQ Nordic's strategy-RPG Spellforce 3: Fallen God. "It's finally coming!" the item description for a TimeSplitters 2 box states. "The iconic shooter, which has crossed time to reach the era of modern games."

You can see the item description, in French, below:

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

It was an exciting tease—the acclaimed TimeSplitters 2 was released in 2002 for the Gamecube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox, but has never come to PC—and also a very believable one: Koch Media, which acquired Timesplitters in 2018, is owned by THQ Nordic, as is original developer Free Radical Design, although it's now known as Dambuster Studios.

Unfortunately, it looks like the whole thing is a red herring. "This is just an innocent Easter egg," a THQ Nordic rep told Eurogamer. "The vendor in the game is a character known especially for not telling the truth."

The vendor also sells items referring to "cancelled" BioMutant and Gothic games, according to the site, neither of which have actually been cancelled.

None of that is to say that TimeSplitters 2 won't eventually come to PC, especially given THQ Nordic's affinity for reviving old games. But, sorry to say, it does not appear that a real announcement of a destined-for-PC remake is going to happen anytime soon.