Popular

This week in PC Gaming: Psychonauts 2, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Gamescom 2021

By

Head trips, hungry Xenomorphs, and spy games are just a portion of what to expect this week in PC gaming.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it. 

This week the sequel we've been waiting over 15 years for, Psychonauts 2, is finally released, some hot pulse rifle action in Aliens: Fireteam Elite,  and even hotter VR tradecraft in I Expect You to Die 2. 

The PC gaming forecast shows us the newest season of Destiny 2 and what to expect from a very exciting Gamescom 2021. 

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

Jorge Jimenez
Jorge Jimenez

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from headsets to game pads. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.
See comments