This Week in PC Gaming: Battlefield 2042, Grow: Song of the Evertree and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

This week it's all about war, intrigue and world management.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or world war three, whatever comes first.

This week we're talking about futuristic warfare in Battlefield 2042, solving a who dun it in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One and reconnecting with nature in Grow: Song of the Evertree.

The PC gaming forecast is all about Forza Horizon 5's seasonal changes, which are about as seasonal as seasonal updates get. We'll also get a special visit from a chonky boy.

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the deputy guides editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
