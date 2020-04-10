This triple-fan GeForce RTX 2070 Super is on sale for $460 today

I've seen a lot of graphics card deals in recent weeks, and most of the good ones have been discounts on our recommended GeForce RTX cards. If you're interested in upgrading to Nvidia's real-time ray tracing line, here's another one: Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC 3X is on sale for $459.99 on eBay, where it's being sold by Newegg.

This same card was a decent deal three weeks ago when it was on sale for $479.99, and is an even better one now. You're saving $40 off the card's list price.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC 3X | $459.99 (save $40)

The GeForce RTX 2070 Super is a fast graphics card with support for real-time ray tracing. Gigabyte kicks things up a notch with this model by apply a small overclock to the boost clock (1,785MHz versus 1,770MHz), and with a burly three-fan cooler attached, you might be able to push it even further.

While I have not played with this specific SKU, in general, I've been happy with Gigabyte's Windforce coolers. In my experience, they do a tremendous job at keeping temps in check without being noisy.

As for the GPU, the RTX 2070 Super is a great choice for gaming at 1440p. You can even crank things up to 4K if you have a 4K monitor, though more demanding games will dip below 60 fps—Jarred saw a playable average of 50 fps across 11 different games when he reviewed the RTX 2070 Super.

Nvidia and AMD will be launching new cards later this year, but if you're in need of an upgrade right now, this a good deal for now.