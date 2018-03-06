This total conversion mod turns StarCraft 2 into a 25-chapter survival horror game

StarCraft 2's adaptable engine makes it perfect for conversion mods, whether they're turning it into a turn-based RPG, a third-person shooter or a full recreation of Diablo 2. But Dead Zone - Hope Lost is probably the most ambitious that I've seen: it's a survival horror game with 25 chapters, five possible endings and massive locales, all built within Legacy of the Void, the standalone expansion pack to Blizzard's RTS.

The full project won't be out until the end of this year, but you can download a demo from its ModDB page now. Judging by the video above, we can expect isometric combat in claustrophobic corridors. It's not all going to be quite this dark (there will be a full day-night cycle), but I really like the lighting effects, particularly the way the player's torch frames the shadows of the shambling zombies. There are other clips on the modder's YouTube page, if you want to take a peek.

Eventually, the fully voice-acted game will have a branching plot that follows three "main themes", and it will be up to you to choose which theme becomes the main story, which sounds like a nice idea.

Players will have around 10 weapons to choose from, each of which will have a fair few modifications. From the sounds of it, stealth kills will be your friend, and you'll be encouraged to fight only when you have no choice. Monsters will hunt during the night, move dynamically around the world, and get tired over time, which I'm sure you'll be able to use to your advantage.

Clearly there's a long way to go, but it's one worth keeping a lookout for. The early comments, for what they're worth, are glowing.