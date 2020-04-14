This sleek AMD Ryzen gaming laptop is on sale for $900

As I pointed out yesterday, the first gaming laptops with AMD's newest Ryzen CPUs are trickling into retail, and it's worth keeping an eye on them. At the same time, this also means vendors will be looking to clear out older stock, paving the way for some interesting deals. Case in point, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G is on sale at Best Buy for $899.99 today.

While this model does not sport a fancy new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPU, it does wield a respectable collection of hardware, including a 15.6-inch IPS display (1080p), a 4-core/8-thread Ryzen 7 3750H processor, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (Max-Q) GPU, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

This is a strong configuration for gaming in the sub-$1,000 category. It's apparent Best Buy needs to make room for the incoming models, because a $300 discount is a significant savings.

What's also notable here is the form factor. The Zephyrus G is a thin and light laptop measuring just 0.78 inches thick and weighing 4.63 pounds. These stats don't come at the expense of connectivity, either—this laptop offers up three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.1 Type-C port, an HDMI output, and a 3.5mm audio jack.