This Sekiro mod lets you play as Shaggy from Scooby Doo

We're no strangers to the wild mods that the community dreams up and shares for popular PC games, particularly Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. We've seen Shrek don the shackles of the Chained Ogre, Thomas the Tank Engine thrashing mercilessly as the Great Serpent, and a haunting Nicolas Cage replacement for the death screen. The mod that caught me off guard over the weekend placed the memetastic, snack-loving Shaggy from Scooby Doo in Wolf's shoes, and it's equally hilarious and terrible to look at.

Sekiro is a truly gorgeous game. From the Ashina Outskirts to the snowy Sunken Valley, the game perfectly depicts the beauty of its natural landscapes. Exploring its varied settings whisks you from sunbathed rooftops to flurries of cherry blossoms, and everything in between. It was the Senpou Temple where I first laid eyes on Shaggy. Equipped with giant grey gloves and a menacing expression, seeing him grapple onto tree branches and dodge the Perilous Attacks of angry mobs was a juxtaposed treat and tragedy. His ordinarily gangly form reskinned on a trained shinobi is a sight to behold, albeit entirely out of place in Sengoku-era Japan. Gone is Wolf's majestic Kusabimaru, which has been ditched for a baguette, and a frying pan has been substituted for the Sabimaru prosthetic tool. Observing Shaggy perform Wolf's graceful battle routines certainly adds a strange new depth that Sekiro definitely didn't need, or ask for, but it is undeniably entertaining. I imagine the satisfaction of defeating Genichiro is sweetened by the knowledge that you've deflected his electrical advances with a narrow French loaf.

Having already been modded into Jump Force back in 2019, this character just continues to pop up in mods. While he's frequently referenced for his goofy nature in both the cartoon series and live action Scooby Doo films, the Ultra Instinct meme has skyrocketed him to new heights of popularity in recent years. If you're unfamiliar with this, it's a fan-made video depicting Shaggy taking on a group of bikers overlayed with the music from Goku's Ultra Instinct transformation sequence in Dragon Ball Super. Since, we've seen Shaggy using his newfound god-like powers to rival big players in the memeing culture, including the likes of Thanos and Ross Geller.

The internet's love for Shaggy clearly runs deep as people are still streaming Sekiro with this mod months after its release. I've been watching Elajjaz (above), who has also been playing with item and enemy randomisers enabled. If you want a break from Sekiro's regular protagonist and fancy yourself as a baguette-wielding mystery buster you can pick up this mod from Nexus Mods.