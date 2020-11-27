This RTX 2060 gaming laptop is only £900 right now at Lenovo

Black Friday is turning into a mess, as usual. But among all the weird and wonderful deals, we've managed to find a few gems for you. If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that'll see you through the next wave of RTX games, this one's currently down to a royal £899.99 at Lenovo.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 15 comes packing an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, one of the first generation of RTX cards to hit us. And, while it's not the best RTX card out there, it can hold it's own with this laptop's native 1080p resolution panel. That's on ultra settings, too. Besides, with the Intel Core i5 jammed in there with it, the Lenovo Legion Y540 should be able to handle your favorite games without fear of dropping below 60FPS.

There's also the 144 Hz screen to swoon over, if you play a lot of fast-paced competitive games, it'll see you right. Though, Lenovo may have been a little stingy with just a 256GB SSD. That means you won't be able to keep your whole Steam library downloaded at once, but the ones you've got on there will enjoy a nice boost from the speedy solid state goodness. Plus, it means wicked boot times.

For £400 off the RRP, you're getting a decent lappy that'll handle much of what you throw at it, all at a steady speed. So, even if you're only looking to throw a few sessions of Crusader Kings 3 at it, at this price, you can't deny it's a tempting deal. Just use the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at the checkout to get the money off. And, if this one doesn't manage to tickle your fancy, here are some alternative options for you...