This perfect, to-scale recreation of Hogwarts made in Planet Coaster is incredible

Harry Potter's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy is a fictional setting so vivid I can close my eyes and picture it, at least as it appears in the movies. That's why it's surreal to see modder Onureth's immaculate recreation of Hogwarts in Planet Coaster. This enormous, to-scale model doesn't just recreate the castle but the entire surrounding area including the Forbidden Forest, the Quidditch pitch, and all the other little places littered around the school grounds. It's amazing.

To understand how detailed this mod is, you should watch Onureth's video that tours you through every single area. There's so much to see, it takes almost 10 minutes to show it all.

What I love though, is the attention to detail present in every single room. Seeing the iconic great hall—complete with night-sky ceiling and floating candles—is one thing, but Onureth has even built the Chamber of Secrets, each of the common rooms for the four houses, and all of the other adjoining rooms in between. Basically, if a room was shown on screen at any point in the eight movies, Onureth has included it. It's probably one of the most accurate models of Hogwarts I've ever seen, and to make it in Planet Coaster must have been an immense challenge.

If you have Planet Coaster and the required DLC, you can download Onureth's Hogwarts and explore it for yourself. It's not a functioning ride, so it's not something you'd attach to one of your parks, but it's worth taking the time to fly around and explore it all anyway.

I've reached out to Onureth to ask how he went about creating this mod and will update this story if I hear back.