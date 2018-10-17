This high-end 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is $120 off today

If you have a high-end Nvidia graphics card, this is the gaming monitor for you—the Alienware AW3418DW curved ultrawide display is $859.99 from Newegg's eBay Store. That's $490 off the original MSRP, and $119 lower than the current Amazon price.

This is a 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) IPS display, with a resolution of 3440 x 1440, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a response time of 4ms. It can run at up to 120Hz with Nvidia G-Sync, so this is only worth the money if you have a GTX/RTX graphics card.

