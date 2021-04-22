This game is about committing tax evasion as a turnip

I love a slightly bonkers game as a palate cleanser every now and then, and Snoozy Kazoo's Turnip Boy Commits Tax evasion is exactly that. It's out on Steam today, and I highly recommend it if you're looking for a quick, snappy game full of humour.

If the name didn't give it away, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion has you play as an adorable turnip with a tendency for tax evasion and troublemaking. After being evicted from your quaint greenhouse by Mayor Onion, you're forced to do his bidding if you want any hope of reclaiming your home. As it turns out, even governments helmed by garden vegetables are rooted in corruption.

(Image credit: Snoozy Kazoo)

There's some mild retro Zelda vibes going on here, with puzzle-solving and dungeons. It's a little too simple at times, but some boss battles do provide a decent challenge. Your little mischievous turnip also absolutely loves tearing up anything he can get his non-existent hands on. Love letter? Gone. Meticulously drawn manga portrait? Poof. How does he tear them up? Who knows, but I couldn't help but feel a pang of sadness every time I was forced to shred something. Damn you, turnip.

It's also stuffed with humour pulled from all corners of internet culture, like a sandwich maker offering tier three subs or the literal macaroni copypasta. There's a vaguely sinister undertone to the whole thing, something that I wish the game had more time to explore. Turnip Boy Commits Even More Tax Evasion, maybe?

The game's pretty short—I did a full run in around two-and-a-half hours—but there's plenty of speedrunning potential here, including a handy speedrun timer baked into the game. I'll more than likely be dipping back in soon to cause some speedier mayhem.

You can grab Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion on Steam now.