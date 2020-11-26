This excellent 500GB SSD is almost half price this Black Friday

While the Samsung 860 EVO SSD doesn't make our shortlist of the best SSDs for gaming—that honour tends to go to NVMe drives nowadays—when it comes to price and sheer value, this isn't a deal to be sniffed at. The 860 EVO is now £52.99 at Amazon, which is a steal (and the cheapest ever price for the model) for an extra bump of speedy storage.

When it comes to SATA drives, Samsung absolutely dominates. And with sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s, and write speeds of up to 520MB/s, the 860 EVO wins in most categories against rival drives. The problem is historically Samsung's prized SATAs haven't always been the cheapest, so this Amazon's Black Friday deal hits the spot.

While the EVO won't be as long-lasting as the more expensive PRO model, SATA SSD prices are tumbling so rapidly that this doesn't really matter anymore. Of course the 860 EVO won't be anywhere near as fast or powerful as an NVMe drive, at 47 percent off it provides a welcome bump of 500GB to which you can store today's storage hogs like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Siege, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

That said, if you want to download and keep a few large games like this, 500GB isn't going to get you so far. Thankfully Amazon also has Black Friday discounts on the 1TB (£111.35, 34 percent off) and 2TB (£232.81, 62 percent off) versions of the 860 EVO, but once you're getting ton those kinds of prices, you'll be better served considering one of the best NVMe SSDs, provided you have a compatible motherboard.

If you don't, then join the club fellow PC Gamer also in need of an upgrade. To fit a slender stick of M.2 goodness to my system, I'd need a brand new mobo. Recent Assassin's Creeds have informed me in no certain uncertain terms that I need a knew CPU, too, so it looks like I'm going to be busy this Black Friday. Whichever storage camp you fall in, make sure you keep an eye on the best Black Friday SSD deals for more steals like this.