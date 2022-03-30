This cool hybrid of 4X, RPG and card game is free in GOG's latest giveaway

Audio player loading…

Hey, do you want a free game? Of course you do, and GOG has a pretty good one up for grabs for the next couple of days. Thea 2: The Shattering is a turn-based strategy RPG in which players become a deity inspired by Slavic mythology.

Your job is simple, at least in theory: lead a small flock of faithful who are struggling to survive in a procedurally generated fantasy world. This noble goal can be accomplished through war or diplomacy, as an expanding empire or a roaming nomad, and solo or co-op play for up to three people.

Thea 2 was released in 2019 and since then has amassed a 3.5/5 user rating on GOG, and a "very positive" ranking on Steam across 1,500 user reviews. Unfortunately, developer MuHa Games has recently faced backlash, and a number of negative user reviews, for expressing support for Ukraine and pledging to donate all revenues earned in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine to Ukrainian charities.

Thea 2: The Shattering is free until 9 am ET on April 1 as part of the ongoing GOG Games Festival: Spring Edition, which features a range of demos for more than 50 new and upcoming games, and—of course—all kinds of discounts. The online event runs until April 4.