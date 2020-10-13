This budget-friendly Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers a lot for $700

If you're on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop, Acer has a nice deal on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops for only $708. It's one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals going on right now. It's a sturdy, lightweight system that has built-in Alexa support in case you wanted to control your smart lights in between building stuff in Minecraft.

As of right now, there are only 10 of these laptops left in stock and the price has dropped an extra $20 dollars from earlier today so there's a good chance these will be sold out by the end of the day. For $1000 though, there's config on the same page with a 9th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB Ram, 144Hz display, and RTX 2060 which also isn't a bad deal.

As far as budget laptops go, this config has solid specs. It's got a Core i5 9300H, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650. The GPU already feels a little long in the tooth but if you're getting this for a younger PC gamer, it's a decent Fortnite machine.

256GB SSD is on the small side especially if you play Call of Duty Warzone, thankfully you've got two PCIe M.2 slots with a slot open for upgrading with a larger storage option.