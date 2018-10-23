This Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kassandra cosplay is absolutely stunning

Photo by eosAndy

Good lord. On first glance, I actually thought this cosplay of Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Kassandra was an immaculate, high-res digital render. I had to do a double-take to confirm that no, that's an actual human being in one hell of a costume. Cosplayer Skunk from Skunk & Weasel got all Roman'd up in a Kassandra outfit that's game-accurate, although to my eye, the real thing looks even better and more detailed than the digital inspiration.

"The whole costumes took us two full months/ca. 250 hours to finish," Skunk wrote in a Facebook comment for one of the photos, which were all taken by photographer eosAndy. Skunk teamed up with another cosplayer, RBF-productions-NL, who played Odyssey's Alexios. Check out some more photos of the pair below, and head to the Facebook gallery for some behind-the-scenes production shots of the costumes in the making, along with cosplay from other games.

Thanks to PC Gamer Club member Apollo for bringing Skunk & Weasel's cosplay work to my attention.

