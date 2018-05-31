This 480GB NVMe solid state drive is on sale for $140

If you're rocking a relatively recent motherboard, there's a good chance it has an M.2 slot supporting NVMe solid state drives. Rather than let it sit there looking all lonely and sad, check out this Kingston 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD that's on sale for $139.99 at Amazon.

This same drive was selling for $180 on Amazon earlier this month, before more recently dropping to $160, and now $139.99. The only caveat is that you'll have to wait a few days for the drive to ship out—Amazon says it will be in stock June 4 (this coming Monday). You can order it now, however, and the sale is price is good for today only.

As an NVMe drive, this SSD shuttles data through the PCIe bus for faster file transfers than what even the speediest SATA-based SSDs are capable of. That doesn't really matter for gaming, though if you move around a lot of data, the added speed can come in handy. In this case, it is rated to deliver read and write speeds of up to 1,500MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively.

Go here to grab this drive.

