This 1TB Adata SSD is back down to $100 today

I have not highlighted many SSD deals lately because after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday frenzy, they generally went up in price a bit. That's a bummer, though you can still find a bargain now and then. Such is the case right now—Adata's Ultimate SU800 1TB SSD is on sale for $99.99 on Newegg.

That's $50 below its list price, and $30 less than what Amazon is charging (or $19 less after applying Amazon's $11 off coupon). Over at Newegg, there are no coupon codes or mail-in-rebates to juggle, just a straight-up discount.

Adata Ultimate SU800 1TB SSD | $99.99 (save $50)

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can apply to a PC, and it doesn't have to cost a fortune. For $99.99, you can snag this 1TB SSD and kick that HDD to the curb (or relegate to secondary storage chores).

The SU800 is rated to deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. Those figures pale in comparison to faster NVMe models, and especially the handful of PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but that's no big deal for a gaming PC—SATA SSDs are plenty fast for gaming.

If you're looking for other recommendations, be sure to check out our roundup of the best SSDs for gaming and cheap SSD deals of the week.