Thief's action-packed teaser trailer shows Garrett's arm - and a candle

Eidos Montreal have released a staggeringly short teaser trailer Thief. It shows a candle, an arm and the promise of more information on April 2nd. But what information could it be? Maybe the location of a box in a highly secured mansion that, when successfully pinched, will reveal a USB stick containing a video of Garrett's other arm. Isolate the audio from that video and run it through a spectrographic analyser and you'll get the co-ordinates to another mansion. Prowl through that, systematically knocking out all of its patrolling guards, and the combined snores will spell out the URL of a fuller trailer in morse code.

Or they might just post something to the internet. If they want to be boring.

Back to this trailer. According to Eidos Montreal's Adam Badke, "The coolest thing about this video is that it was completely captured in-engine, in real time. And YES, I can confirm that what you're seeing is Garrett's actual 3D mesh that is used in the game." How indecent!

