Thermaltake's new gaming chair has air cooling for your butt. Yes, really.

Thermaltake has a new gaming chair that begs for a cross promotion with Preparation-H, because like that butt cream, its new X Comfort Air aims to rid you of that burning sensation on your backside.

The X Comfort Air is the first air-cooled gaming chair (that we're aware of) with a set of four fans plopped underneath the seat. These are not ordinary fans, mind you—Thermaltake's cheeky cooling solution is the result of some serious engineering aimed at keeping your ass cool.

"Use of a special five-fan blade design based on automotive industry tech allows the four built-in cooling fans to generate even greater volumes of air for improved airflow and speed. The use of high-quality components in the fan blade design provides a whopping 75,000-hour lifespan, which is double than that of industry standard and provides utmost performance and reliability," Thermaltake explains.

The fan blades sit in a unique wind blocker frame that Thermaltake specially designed to direct greater volumes of airflow towards the middle section of the blade, creating a compression effect to block any air from escaping for maximum efficiency. A three-button controller lets you adjust the speed of the fans for your desired level of cooling performance.

The frame of the chair is made from steel and covered with dense foam padding, and wrapped in faux leather and breathable mesh. It has adjustable 4D armrests, extra head and back support that are both adjustable, and a multi-function tilt mechanism with a locking system.

There are two models—a black and red version, and an all black version, both priced at $500 and available now. That makes it more expensive than our favorite gaming chair, the Vertagear SL5000, which sells for around $340.