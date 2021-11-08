There are already big AMD Ryzen 5000 discounts after Alder Lake's launch

Some stores in the US have already started listing AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs at quite a discount, following the launch of Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs. Intel’s newest offering includes the Intel Core i9 12900K, which is already looking strong with its surprisingly low launch price, though perhaps not for all games, yet.

That’s why we’re not too surprised to see retailers like Micro Center (via Videocardz) drop the price of some of these AMD chips. You could potentially pick up a Ryzen 5 5600X at a $30 discount for $280, though why would you when an extra two cores in the form of a Ryzen 7 5800X is only $20 more. These cards are down $150 from their regular price, which is $50 cheaper than we've ever seen them, so grabbing one for $300 is a pretty great deal.

These price changes don’t seem to be widespread, yet. Newegg currently has a fair discount on its 5800X, putting it at $387 but that’s still almost a $100 difference over MicroCenter’s pricing. In the UK there are small discounts around with Overclockers and eBuyer selling at a £60 saving. We’ve yet to spot any outside of the US meeting those Micro Center prices.

Image AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 3.8GHz | 8-Core| AM4| Cooler not included| $449.99 $299.99 at Micro Center (save $150)

$150 off makes this the cheapest we've ever spied the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, so if you're in the market, definitely jump on this while you can. Even without such a hefty discount, this chip is a seriously good deal for gaming and content creation. View Deal

There’s also no official word from AMD on this or whether we’re likely to see a cut to the recommended retail price soon. But with Intel’s brand new CPUs coming out at between $264 and $589, it would make a tonne of sense.

We’ve also seen Intel's previous gen CPUs already get a bit of a sale leading up to Black Friday. With the epic sales event of the year on the horizon, it could be that all these price changes are temporary, or we may even see more price cuts in the coming weeks.