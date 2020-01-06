The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich is holding an AMA later today

If you're curious about why things happened the way they did on Netflix's The Witcher series, or where it might be headed in its second season, showrunner Lauren Hissrich will be shedding some light on the situation during an AMA on Reddit that's set to begin at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET today.

"I will offer thorough explanations, details when I have them, and additional context to decisions that were made. I will also continue to be honest when I disagree—we all know there will be things that some of you hated but I loved, and when that is the case, I won't make excuses about production schedules or whatnot. I will explain why I loved it, and why it worked for me," Hissrich said. "You may disagree, and that's fine. It does not make me a moron. It simply means we disagree."

The AMA is expected to last for an hour, after which Hissirch will "be getting on a plane and heading into S2." She'll take questions in the order they're submitted and promised not to skip any, but because the session will be relatively brief she also asked that participants be considerate of each other and keep their questions "limited in scope."

She also won't be addressing complaints (or, for that matter, compliments): "Not that you can't complain, if you want to—but I think trying to convince someone who hates the show to suddenly say 'Wait, I was wrong!' isn't a good use of anyone's time."

The bulk of the Q&A session will no doubt focus on the first season, but there may be room for some season two insights as well. Hissrich, who previously said that she already has seven seasons of the show mapped out, is already dropping some (admittedly small) hints about what's coming next, including that the show will begin to address the decline of both monsters and Witchers that features largely in the books and games.

"Season one spans about thirty years for Geralt, so monsters aren’t going extinct that whole time," Hissrich wrote. "But it’s something we delve into a lot more (in both cases) in season two."

Also interesting is that the AMA will not take place on The Witcher subreddit, but on r/wiedzmin, a bilingual (English and Polish) subreddit dedicated to in-depth discussion of the Witcher universe, including books, games, and even the old Polish television show: "Hissrich chose this sub for the AmA especially because we are the most critical group in regards to how much the adaptation differs from the books and she seems genuinely interested in the opinion of those well versed in the short stories and novels."