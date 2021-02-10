Popular

The Witcher: Old World is a new board game coming next year

The new game is headed to Kickstarter in May.

Geralt's great adventures may be over, but CD Projekt isn't finished with the world of The Witcher. Today the studio announced a new board game in the works called The Witcher: Old World, designed in partnership with board game publisher Go On Board and headed to Kickstarter in May.

The game is designed for 2-5 players, who will become monster slayers for hire after completing their training at one of the famed Witcher schools: Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear, or Griffin. You'll take on contracts, battle monsters, "face difficult choices," and maybe even throw down with witchers from other schools—have to defend the honor of the ol' alma mater, after all. 

This will not be the first Witcher-based board game to come along: That honor, as far as I know, goes to the creatively-named The Witcher Adventure Game, which features Geralt and his various pals, and actually predates The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. A digital version is also available, and is actually on sale at the moment on GOG for $1, if you're curious. R. Talsorian Games, the publisher of the Cyberpunk RPGs upon which CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 is based, also released a tabletop Witcher Role-Playing Game in 2018.

There's no indication as to what the buy-in cost on The Witcher: Old World Kickstarter will be, but you can sign up to be notified when it goes live.

